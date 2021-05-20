Final Live-Action Rurouni Kenshin Films Post Making-of Video

17 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage for 1st film, along with new ads for 2nd film

The official website for the two 'final chapter' films in the live-action film series based on Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga began streaming a 17-minute behind-the-scenes video for the first of the two films on Friday. The " Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final : Road to Kenshin: Special Edition" video features interviews with the cast, and snippets of the on-set filming and choreography.

Warner Brothers Japan also posted an updated trailer and more television commercials for the second film, Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning . The trailer now notes that the first film had the highest-grossing opening for a live-action film in Japan this year.









Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning , the second film, will open on June 4. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , the first of the two films, opened on April 23. The film ranked at #2 and earned 745 million yen (about US$6.9 million) in its opening weekend. As of May 16, the film has earned a cumulative total of 2,637,694,310 yen (about US$24.15 million).

The films were originally slated to open on July 3 and August 7 last year, but were delayed to this year due the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The first film will screen with a commentary audio track via a smartphone app beginning on May 22, while the second film will screen with commentary beginning on June 19.

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final has an original story that differs from the story in the manga. The first film centers on the story from the manga's "Jinchū" arc, which features Kenshin's conflict with the mysterious weapons dealer Enishi. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning tells the story of how Kenshin got his cross-shaped scar. Kasumi Arimura plays the character Tomoe Yukishiro in the films. Tomoe was Kenshin's wife during his days as the assassin Battōsai, and her story ties into Kenshin's iconic X-shaped scar. Kenshin and Tomoe's relationship was previously portrayed in the Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Keishi Ōtomo returns to direct the films. The rock band ONE OK ROCK returns to perform the theme song "Renegade" for the films.