Woodpecker Detective's Office Manga Ends

Manga's 2nd, final volume ships on August 19

Shinya Minami's manga adaptation of Kei Ii 's Woodpecker Detective's Office ( Kitsutsuki Tantei-Dokoro ) mystery novel ended in this year's June issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine on Thursday.

The manga's second and final compiled book volume will ship on August 19.

Minami launched the manga in Young Magazine the 3rd in Jume 2020. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine after Young Magazine the 3rd published its final issue. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped on February 19.

The novel's story is set in 1909 during Japan's Meiji era, and centers on fictional versions of real-world poet Takuboku Ishikawa and real-world linguist Kyōsuke Kindaichi , who were acquaintances in real life. In the novel, Takuboku runs a private detective agency to support his family. Both begin to investigate a case of supposed ghost appearances at the Asakusa Jūnikai building, also known as the Ryōunkai.

The novel also inspired an anime that premiered on April 13. Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide outside of Asia as it airs.

Kei Ii published the novel's first edition in the regular tankōbon format through Tokyo Sogensha in 1999. Tokyo Sogensha re-released the novel in the smaller bunko format in 2008.