Manga Creator Ichirō Tominaga Passes Away at 96

Award-winning manga creator known for Chinkoro Ane-chan, Sekkachi Neeya series

The Ehime Shimbun newspaper reported on Saturday that manga creator Ichirō Tominaga passed away of old age on May 5. He was 96.

Tominaga was born in Kyoto in 1925, and he moved to Tokyo in 1951 and started work as a manga creator. He was most well known for his Chinkoro Ane-chan (pictured at right) and Sekkachi Neeya manga. He was also a recurring guest on the Owarai Manga Dōjō television program, where he would often face off in competitions against fellow manga creator Yoshiji Suzuki.

Tominaga won a Japan Cartoonists Association Award in 1986. He received the Medal with Purple Ribbon honor from the Japanese government in 1992. In 1998, he received the with the Order of the Sacred Treasure, Gold Rays with Rosette honor.



