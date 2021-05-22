Princess Resurrection's Yasunori Mitsunaga Launches New Manga

Evil Heroes manga debuts May 27 with Yoshimitsu Iruka as artist

This year's 25th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Yasunori Mitsunaga and Yoshimitsu Iruka are launching a new manga titled Evil Heroes in the magazine's next issue on May 27. Mitsunaga is writing the story, while Iruka is drawing the art.

Mitsunaga posted a preview image of the manga from the magazine on Thursday.

Mitsunaga recently ended the Princess Resurrection Nightmare ( Kaibutsu Oujo Nightmare ) manga on March 26, marking the end of the entire Princess Resurrection manga franchise . Mitsunaga launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in November 2017. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled volume in May 2020. Kodansha Comics is releasing the series digitally in English, and it released the sixth volume in September 2020.

Del Rey published seven volumes the main Princess Resurrection manga in North America, although it stopped publishing the series before Kodansha Comics took over its titles. Kodansha Comics has since published all 20 volumes digitally.

JManga also released the first seven volumes on its website before closing in 2013.

Princess Resurrection ran in Monthly Shonen Sirius from 2005 to 2013. Kodansha published 20 compiled book volumes for the series. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation and a three-episode OVA . Sentai Filmworks re-released the television anime version of Princess Resurrection with an English dub on DVD in 2012, and released it on Blu-ray Disc in April 2019.