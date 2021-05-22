Pro Gamer Daigo Umehara Released from Hospital After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Umehara underwent treatment for 2 weeks for COVID-19, said it will "take time to get back to normal"

Pro gamer Daigo Umehara announced on both his Japanese and English Twitter accounts on Saturday that after two weeks of treatment, he was released from the hospital. Umehara added he was "Extremely grateful to the nurses and doctors for their devoted care." He said it will "take time to get back to normal," but said he's glad he's recovering.

Umehara previously revealed on Twitter that on May 5 he experienced a high fever and fatigue, and so he went to the doctor to get tested for COVID-19. On May 6 his test came back positive.

Umehara stated at the time that he had been quarantining since his symptoms started, and was recovering at home while waiting for health administrators to give him the next steps he should take.

Umehara, known as "The Beast" and the "God of 2D Fighting Games," is one of the world's most famous Street Fighter players. He has a Guinness World Record for "the most successful player in major tournaments of Street Fighter," and he also holds the record for "Most views for a competitive fighting game match on YouTube ." Umehara has inspired several manga. Udon Entertainment is releasing the Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! manga in English.

