All Berserk Deluxe Edition Manga Volumes Rank on Amazon's Overall Best-Selling Books List

All eight currently published Deluxe Edition volumes of Kentarou Miura 's Berserk manga from Dark Horse Comics have ranked in the list of top 100 overall best-selling books on Amazon .com since the announcement on Wednesday of Miura's passing. Miura passed away on May 6 due to acute aortic dissection. He was 54.

While ANN can confirm that the highest-ranking book was the first volume at #9, Stray Dog of Anime: The Films of Mamoru Oshii author Brian Ruh posted on Twitter on Thursday that several volumes of the manga ranked in the top 10 (including volume 1 at #4) and all eight volumes ranked in the top 20 on Thursday. As of press time on Sunday, several of the manga volumes were still in the top 100 list, with the first volume still ranking in the top 10.

Since the announcement of Miura's passing, creators in Japan and throughout the world have offered their condolences.

Dark Horse Comics began reprinting the manga in the deluxe hardcover editions in February 2019. Each volume features three normal compiled volumes of the manga.

Miura published the one-shot version of the Berserk manga in Hakusensha 's Monthly Comicomi magazine in 1988. He launched the full Berserk manga series in Hakusensha 's Monthly Animal House magazine in 1989, and the series continued in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine until now. The series has over 40 million copies in circulation. Hakusensha published the manga's 40th volume in Japan on September 28, 2018. Dark Horse Comics published the same volume in North America in October 8, 2019.

The manga inspired a television anime series in 1997, as well as an anime film trilogy from 2012 to 2013. Another television anime series premiered in Japan in July 2016, and the second half of the new series premiered in April 2017.

Source: Amazon