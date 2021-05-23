Gundam SEED Director Makes Anime Video for Life-Size Freedom Gundam Statue

Shanghai statue's opening ceremony takes place on May 28 with global streaming

The Gundam.info portal site revealed on Friday that Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda is making special anime video for the life-size Freedom Gundam statue being built in Shanghai, China.

Streaming service bilibili began streaming a 10-minute behind-the-senes documentary for the construction of the Freedom Gundam on May 21. The video documents the final phases of the construction project, previews the process of making the anime short, and also highlights a prayer ceremony for the safe construction of the project that took place on April 26.

The opening ceremony for the the Freedom Gundam statue will take place on May 28. The statue is located in front of the Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Jinqiao. bilibili is planning to stream the opening ceremony live worldwide.

Protagonist Kira Yamato pilots the 18.03-meter-tall (about 59-foot-tall) ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam mobile suit midway through the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime series.

Sunrise held the grand opening of the 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving RX-78-2 Gundam statue from the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime in Yokohama on December 19.

A previous life-size RX-78-2 Gundam statue debuted in Japan in July 2009. That statue was replaced in September 2017 with a life-size RX-0 Unicorn Gundam statue from the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn anime. The Unicorn Gundam statue can light up and move various panels to "transform" between Unicorn Mode and Destroy Mode.

Source: Gundam.info