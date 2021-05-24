Aya Shouoto Launches New Kagetoki-sama no Kurenai Kōkyū Manga in July

Shouoto ended Otome no Omocha manga last month

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine revealed on Monday that Aya Shouoto is launching a new manga titled Kagetoki-sama no Kurenai Kōkyū (Lord Kagetoki's Crimson Harem) in the magazine's September issue on July 20. The magazine teases the manga with the text "The worst and most cursed couple bursts onto the scene."

Shouoto recently ended the Otome no Omocha (A Maiden's Toy) manga on April 13. Shouoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume on May 13.

Shouoto launched The Demon Prince of Momochi House ( Momochi-san Chi no Ayakashi Ōji ) manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine in February 2014, and ended the series in August 2019. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a drama CD and a 2015 stage play.

Yen Press published Shouoto's 10-volume He's My Only Vampire ( Junketsu + Kareshi ) manga in English. Viz Media has also published Shouoto's nine-volume Kiss of the Rose Princess ( Barajō no Kiss ) manga in English.