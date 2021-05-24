Detective Conan Film Earns 6.4 Billion Yen, Evangelion Film Earns 8.54 Billion Yen

Films ranked at #5, #6 respectively for weekend of May 22-23

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan film has earned 6.4 billion yen (about US$58.8 million) and sold 4.57 million tickets as of Sunday. The film ranked at #5 in its sixth weekend.

The film opened in Japan on April 16. Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet is the 24th film in the franchise. The film was slated to open on April 17 last year, but was delayed from its original date due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan.

Tomoka Nagaoka ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai ( Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer ) wrote the script. Katsuo Ono returned to compose the music. Rock band Tokyo Jihen performed the theme song "Eien no Fuzaishōmei" (The Eternal Alibi).



Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film, has sold 5.59 million tickets for a total of 8.54 billion yen (about US$76.3) as of Sunday. The film ranked at #6 in its 11th weekend.

The new film is now the highest-earning film in the series domestically and internationally, despite playing in only one country so far. The film has surpassed the 8.25 billion yen (about US$75.8 million) earnings of 2016's Shin Godzilla to become the highest-earning film by director Hideaki Anno in Japan.

The film opened in 466 theaters in Japan on March 8, and sold 33.6% more tickets for 45.1% more yen than the previous Evangelion film during their respective first seven days.



Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2), Kōgyō Tsūshin