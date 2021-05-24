Kadokawa Games Reveals New Relayer Simulation RPG

God Wars development team works on new game

Kadokawa Games president Yoshimi Yasuda revealed on Monday that Kadokawa Games is working on a new game titled Relayer . The game will be a simulation RPG, with the team that formerly worked on the God Wars game in charge of development. This week's issue of Kadokawa 's Weekly Famitsu magazine will have more information on the game on Thursday.

The God Wars Future Past PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita game launched in Japan, Europe, and North America in June 2017. God Wars The Complete Legend , an expanded version of God Wars Future Past , launched in Japan for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS Vita in Japan in June 2018.

NIS America released God Wars The Complete Legend for Nintendo Switch in a physical and digital release in Europe in August 2018, and in North America in September 2018. The game launched for PC via Steam in June 2019.

Kadokawa Games announced in July 2018 that the God Wars 2 sequel game is in development.