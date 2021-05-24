Ro-Kyu-Bu!, Tenshi no 3P!'s Sagu Aoyama Launches New Manga

"Remote island x girls x curry?!" manga launches in July

The July issue of Futabasha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine revealed on Monday that Sagu Aoyama is launching a new manga titled Spicy Days! in the magazine's next issue in June. Kintsuba is drawing the manga, while Aoyama is writing the story. The magazine teases the manga with the text "Remote island x girls x curry?! A new manga arrives with the smell of the sea breeze and spice!"

Aoyama and illustrator Tinkle 's Ro-Kyu-Bu! and Tenshi no 3P! ( Angel's 3Piece ) light novel series have both inspired anime and manga adaptations. Ro-Kyu-Bu! 's main storyline ended in 2013, and the novel series ended with its 15th volume in July 2015. The first season of the novels' anime adaptation premiered in 2011, and the second season premiered in 2013.

Tenshi no 3P! launched in 2012, and the 11th novel volume shipped in August 2018. The novels' anime adaptation premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Angel's 3Piece .