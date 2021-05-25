Bandai Namco's Family Trainer Game Gets European, Southeast Asian Release on September 3

Exercise game for Switch launched in Japan on December 17

Bandai Namco Entertainment streamed announcement trailers on Monday for the English release of its Family Trainer exercise game in Europe and Southeast Asia. The trailers revealed that the game will release for Nintendo Switch in both regions on September 3.

According to Bandai Namco Entertainment , the game features "over a dozen mini adventures to challenge yourself and enjoy a fun workout, solo or with a friend." The game features both multiplayer and co-op modes. Solo play can be customized to suit the players' workout requirements. The game requires two sets Nintendo Switch JoyCons as well as two leg straps for multiplayer mode (one set of each for single-player mode), and is not compatible with the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's YouTube channel and Southeast Asian YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.