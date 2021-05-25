Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence Film Gets Manga in June

The July issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine revealed on Tuesday that Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence ( Meitantei Conan: Chinmoku no Quarter ), the 15th Detective Conan anime film, is inspiring a manga adaptation by Yutaka Abe and Jirō Maruden that will launch in the magazine's next issue on June 25. The manga will have a color opening page.

The film's story begins with a threat against the Tokyo governor, but Conan's quick thinking prevents any fatalities when a subway tunnel is blown up. Conan learns there may be a connection to a village that was relocated for the construction of a dam, and he races to stop the criminal before the next attack.

The film opened in Japan in April 2011.

Abe and Maruden previously drew manga adaptations of other films in the franchise . The pair previously drew the manga adaptation of Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ( Meitantei Conan: Konjō no Fist ), the 23rd Detective Conan anime film. That manga also ended on Tuesday when the new Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence adaptation was revealed.