Love Stage!! Live-Action Film Streams on GagaOOLala on May 28

The Asian LGBTQ+ streaming platform GagaOOLala announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the live-action film adaptation of Taishi Zaou and Eiki Eiki 's Love Stage!! boys-love manga on May 28 worldwide with subtitles in multiple languages. The site is streaming a trailer for the film with Chinese and English subtitles.

GagaOOLala describes the film:

Love Stage!! follows the life of Izumi Sena, your average, everyday boy who's miraculously born into your not-so-average family of celebrity parents and siblings. With a mother who's an artist, a father who's a singer and an elder brother who's literally a rockstar, Sena wishes to do nothing with the entertainment industry and instead yearns to become a successful manga creator. An otaku , nerdy college student, Izumi is reluctantly made to star in a television commercial where he's required to wear a dress and act opposite to the other actor on set, the dashing Ryoma Ichijo. It's an instant case of love at first sight for Ryoma who mistakes Izumi for a woman. But as fate would have it, Ryoma soon realizes that Izumi is the same person he met ten years ago and has held feelings for him right since the day he set eyes on Izumi. However, Ryoma's feelings for Izumi doesn't seem to change despite him ultimately realizing that Izumi is actually a boy and not the girl he thought he was.

The live-action film premiered at the Cine Libre Ikebukuro theater in Tokyo starting on October 2.

Eiki wrote the film's script. The cast includes:

Mahiro Sugiyama as Izumi Sena

Hiroki Nakada as Ryōma Ichijō

Shinichi Wagō as Rei Sagara

DAIGO as Shōgo Sena

DAIGO , BREAKERZ band member and Eiki's younger brother, reprised the role from the manga's 2014 television and original video anime ( OVA ) adaptations. BREAKERZ also performed the live-action film's theme song.

Eiki and Zaou launched the series in CIEL in 2010 and ended it in July 2016. Kadokawa published the series' seventh and final volume in November 2016. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint released the manga in English.

The manga inspired a 10-episode anime in July 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the series with the OVA on home video in North America. The company began streaming an English dub for the series on HIDIVE in March 2019.

The manga is also inspiring an official Thai live-action series adaptation.

