Demon Slayer Film's Record Global Box Office, Broken Down by Region

Film sold 41.35 million tickets for 51.7 billion yen globally

Aniplex broke down the record-breaking global box office run of the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime by key countries and regions on Monday. The distributor also listed the film's notable records and achievements in those regions on its way to becoming the highest-earning film from 2020. The film has sold a total of 41.35 million tickets to earn the equivalent of 51.7 billion yen (about US$475 million) worldwide.

Country/Region Opening Date Box Office Tickets Sold Note Japan October 16 40 billion yen 28,966,806 #1 all-time film Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao October 30 2.9 billion yen 3,350,000 #1 all-time animated film in Taiwan Southeast Asia November 12 0.77 billion yen 1,540,000 #1 all-time Japanese animated film in Singapore South Korea January 27 1.86 billion yen 2,000,000 17 straight weeks in top 5 Australia, New Zealand March 18 0.42 billion yen 370,000 #1 film in opening week South and Central America April 22 0.4 billion yen 970,000 Hit run in 10 countries including Mexico, plus Caribbean region Europe April 22 0.35 billion yen 520,000 Hit run all over Europe, including #1 in opening week in Spain U.S.A., Canada April 23 4.82 billion yen 3,530,000 2nd Japanese film ever to top weekend box office, #2 all-time Japanese animated film Middle East, Africa May 12 0.17 billion yen 110,000 #1 all-time Japanese animated film in region

Aniplex can confirm the film's box office earnings in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Finland, Spain, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic, the United States, Canada, Iceland, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, France, Luxembourg, Russia, and Denmark.

The film was the highest-earning film worldwide from 2020. It is the first non-Hollywood or non-American film to top the yearly box office worldwide since the beginning of cinema over a century ago. The film is now the #2 highest-earning anime film ever at the U.S. box office.

Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16. After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, it dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend, its 13th weekend. The film had ranked in the top three spots weekly in Japan since then, until its 22nd weekend.

Mugen Train has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after last summer's revival screenings.) The film has also surpassed Spirited Away as the #1 highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide.

The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will release the film digitally on June 22.

Source: Press release