Roger Craig Smith to Continue Voicing Sonic the Hedgehog in Future Games

Voice actor Roger Craig Smith ( Code Geass ' Gilbert G.P. Guilford, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ' Biba) wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that he will once again voice Sonic the Hedgehog in future games in the franchise . Smith and the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account had previously revealed in January that the actor would no longer play the titular role for the franchise .

I can't fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog crew and community.Folded hands I hope to honor your support and passion as I'm officially back voicing #SonicTheHedgehog in games. Can't wait for ya to see what we have planned! THANK YOU...from the bottom of my blue heart.(@RogerCraigSmith)May 26

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise 's official Twitter account announced on Tuesday a Sonic Central livestream for Thursday at 12:00 p.m. EDT on YouTube . The account teased that the livestream will offer a first look at projects, partnerships, and events that will commemorate the series' 30th anniversary.

Smith voiced Sonic the Hedgehog for 10 years, including in the following video games:

Lego Dimensions

Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Mario & Sonic at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic Colors

Sonic Forces

Sonic Free Riders

Sonic Generations

Sonic Lost World

Sonic Spinball

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U / Nintendo 3DS

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Team Sonic Racing

The actor played Sonic in cameos in the Wreck it Ralph and Ralph Breaks the Internet films. Smith has also portrayed characters in anime and video game franchises such as Resident Evil , Naruto Shippūden , and Soulcalibur .