Sakura Wars' Part II Manga Ends With 9th Volume in June

8th, 9th volumes both ship on June 17

Kodansha 's listing for the ninth volume of Ikku Masa 's Sakura Taisen Dainibu (Sakura Wars Part II) manga indicates that the manga will end with the volume. Both the eighth and ninth volumes will ship on June 17, and are the first new volumes for the manga in three years, since the seventh volume shipped in July 2018.

The manga is the second part of Masa's manga adaptation of the original Sakura Wars game. The second part launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Great supplement in 2009.

The first part of the manga launched in 2003, and had nine volumes. Kodansha Comics published seven of the volumes in English.

Sega released the Shin Sakura Taisen game for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in December 2019. Sega of America released the game under the title Sakura Wars in the West in April 2020. The television anime adaptation of the game premiered in April 2020. Koyori Noguchi is drawing a manga adaptation of the game that launched in September 2019.

Source: Kodansha