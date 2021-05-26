Venus Versus Virus' Atsushi Suzumi Launches New Manga in June

New manga adapts Nagato Yamata's Sekai Saisoku no Level Up story

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Wednesday that Atsushi Suzumi will launch a new manga titled Sekai Saisoku no Level Up ( The World's Fastest Level Up ) in the magazine's next issue on June 25.

The manga is an adaptation of Nagato Yamata's story. The story is set in a world some years after dungeons appear all over the world, and people begin gaining special skills and powers. The story centers on Rin Amane, who awakens to a power that allows him to teleport inside the dungeon. Now, using this unique skill, he seeks to level up as fast as possible.

Yamata launched the serialization of the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2020. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko label published the first print volume of the story (seen right) on March 31, with illustrations by fame.

Suzumi ended the manga adaptation of Kouhei Azano 's Tokyo Ravens light novel series in July 2017, and the 15th and final volume shipped in September 2017. Suzumi launched the manga in Shōnen Ace in 2010. BookWalker has released 11 volumes of the manga digitally in English.

Seven Seas Entertainment released Suzumi's eight-volume Venus Versus Virus manga in English. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that aired in 2007. ADV Films and later FUNimation Entertainment released the anime on DVD. Del Rey published Suzumi's one-volume Haridama Magical Cram School manga in English in 2008, as well as the two-volume Amefurashi: The Rain Goddess manga in 2009.