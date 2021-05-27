Dragon Quest III Gets Console 'HD-2D' Remake

Game planned for simultaneous worldwide release "on home consoles"

Square Enix 's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream on Thursday revealed that Square Enix is developing an "HD-2D" remake of the Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation game. The game is planned for a simultaneous worldwide release "on home consoles," but Square Enix did not specify specific platforms or a release date.

The game will have a new "HD-2D" art style that evokes sprite-based art, but with 3D backgrounds and dynamic lighting and effects, similar in style to Square Enix 's earlier Octopath Traveler .

Chunsoft developed the third Dragon Quest game, and Enix published the game for the Famicom in 1988. Since then, Enix/ Square Enix have ported the first three games in the series to multiple platforms, including the Super Famicom, the Game Boy Color, Wii, and smartphones. The first three Dragon Quest games launched on Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 in Japan in August 2017, and released on the Switch in September 2019 worldwide.