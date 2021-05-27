Sega Announces New Sonic the Hedgehog Game for 2022

Sega 's Sonic Central livestream announced on Thursday a new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series that will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2022. The livestream unveiled a teaser video:

The livestream also announced that the Sonic Colors Wii game will be getting an updated version titled Sonic Colors: Ultimate for Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The game will include new features. There will be a digital deluxe version that includes early access, exclusive music, gold and silver wearables, player icons, and a Sonic Movie boost.

Sonic Colors is also inspiring a two-part animation series titled "Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps." Roger Craig Smith will once again voice Sonic the Hedgehog. The first episode will debut in summer. The livestream unveiled a preview, with an introduction by Smith.

The franchise will also get a Sonic Origins compilation including Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD . The compilation will have added content and features. The announcement did not specify features, release date, or consoles.

Source: Sonic Central livestream