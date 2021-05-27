Square Enix Reveals Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi Smartphone Game

Puzzle game debuts this year

Square Enix 's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream on Thursday revealed that Square Enix and NHN PlayArt are developing a new Dragon Quest smartphone puzzle game titled Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi (literally, Dragon Quest Erase-Erase). The game is slated to debut on iOS and Android devices this year.

Square Enix released the Dragon Quest Tact tactical role-playing game for smartphones in Japan in July 2020. Aiming developed the game.

The global version of another Dragon Quest smartphone role-playing game, Dragon Quest of the Stars ( Hoshi no Dragon Quest ), launched in February 2020.