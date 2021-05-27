The Pokémon Company International, Niantic Reveal Details for Pokémon GO Fest 2021

Event takes place from July 17-18

Niantic and The Pokémon Company International announced on Thursday details about this year's Pokémon GO Fest for the Pokémon GO smartphone game. The event will have the theme of a music festival and will allow customcers who purchase event tickets to put on a concert by choosing between certain Pokémon .

The game will feature brand new tracks by Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda . Players will hear a rock or pop song depending on whether they choose Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star for their festival.

In addition, the first event day on July 17 will feature the Global Challenge Arena, Collection Challenges, musical themed Pokémon (Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, special costumed Pikachu), new shiny Pokémon (Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, Tympole, Unown F, Throh, Sawk), and a free event shirt avatar item. The second event day on July 18 will feature raid bonuses including raid tickets and raid rewards. Both days will feature trainer photos, Lure Modules that last three hours, special music by Masuda, half-hatch distance for eggs, special baby Pokémon (Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino) from eggs, event-exclusive Field Reserach tasks, and other rewards.

The two-day global event will take place from July 17-18 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m local time.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise and the fifth anniversary of the Pokémon GO app.

Last year's Pokémon GO Fest was a virtual event, and took place last July.

The Pokémon GO app launched in select countries including the United States in July 2016.