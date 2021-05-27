Tokyo Performance Doll Group Goes on Indefinite Hiatus

Group's hiatus starts on September 26; members to engage in solo activities

The Tokyo Performance Doll group announced on Wednesday that it will be going on an indefinite hiatus starting on September 26, the same day as their concert in Zepp Tokyo . Group activities will be suspended, and the members — Nana Takashima, Seira Jonishi, Saki Sakurai, Kaho Hamasaki, Akari Waki, and Futaba Tachibana — will continue to engage in solo activities.

According to the group's entertainment agency Cube, it has been difficult to hold concerts and events because of life changes due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The agency is focusing on activities that highlight each individual person.

The original Tokyo Performance Doll group debuted in 1990 and was active until 1996. The group was revived with new members in 2014. Tokyo Performance Doll has previously performed theme songs for Ace Attorney , Beatless , Ultimate Otaku Teacher , and The File of Young Kindaichi Returns .

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web