Penguindrum Crowdfunding Campaign Ends With Over 105 Million Yen

The crowdfunding campaign for support for the Re:cycle of Penguindrum compilation film project, commemorating the 10th anniversary of director Kunihiko Ikuhara 's Mawaru Penguindrum anime, ended on May 28 and earned a total of 105,192,960 yen (about US$958,000).

The campaign started on April 8 at 7:00 p.m. on the Ubugoe website, and it met its goal of 10 million yen (about US$90,000) in 150 seconds or less than three minutes. The final total is 1,051% of its goal.

The campaign is offering partners (backers) such gifts as phone wallpaper, badges, stickers, the online stage greeting at a screening (to watch or attend in person), an online community, an "official" dōjinshi booklet, 10th anniversary t-shirt, a name credit in the film's ending ("in small print" or "as big as the staff's") and theatrical pamphlet, and autographed goods presented at the private premiere screening. The campaign specifically states that it is "limited to backers with residence in Japan."

The film is the first project marking the anime's 10th anniversary, and the crowdfunding campaign is the second project.

Ikuhara is directing the project, and Lily Hoshino is credited for the original character designs. (Hoshino drew the illustration above of the Princess of the Crystal for the 10th anniversary.) Brains Base is also credited for the original television version's production, while Lapin Track is producing the film version.

Ikuhara remarked that the staff still hears from many fans of Penguindrum , and that he is happy that the characters still live in their hearts. Referencing the story, he adds, "Shall we use survival strategies together again on this 10th anniversary?"

The original anime from director Kunihiko Ikuhara ( Revolutionary Girl Utena , Yuri Kuma Arashi , several Sailor Moon television series) aired in 2011. Otome Yōkai Zakuro manga creator Lily Hoshino handled the original character designs for the 24-episode television series.

The psychological drama story begins when a girl named Himari Takakura passes away after going out on a trip with her brothers Kanba and Shōma. A spirit in a penguin hat appears and miraculously saves her. However, in exchange for saving Himari's life, the brothers must search for the Penguindrum for the spirit. A trio of strange penguins accompany the siblings on their quest.

Sentai Filmworks released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America. Ikuhara and Kei Takahashi published a novel adaptation in three volumes from July 2011 to February 2012. Isuzu Shibata launched a manga adaptation in 2013 and ended it in 2017. Seven Seas is publishing the novel and manga versions in English.

Source: Ubugoe via Anime Seiyu's Twitter account