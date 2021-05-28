The Real Thing Manga's Live-Action Film Opens in N. America on June 4

North American film distributor Film Movement will release the live-action film adaptation of Mochiru Hoshisato 's Honki no Shirushi manga in North America under the title The Real Thing . The film will have cinema, virtual theater screenings, and on demand streaming beginning on June 4.

Film Movement describes the film:

After a floundering toy salesman rescues a beguiling woman whose car was stuck on the train tracks, she inadvertently whisks him into an epic series of misadventures that turn his life upside down. While his once humdrum routine was already complicated by two female co-workers, he soon finds himself entrenched with gangsters, strange interlopers, kidnapping and other sundry crimes and misdemeanors. Singular auteur Koji Fukada (A Girl Missing) marks his first time adapting someone else's work to the screen by bringing this popular manga to life replete with his patently idiosyncratic and lively take on human nature, fatalism, and true love. This film is shown in two parts.

The film is a compiled version of the 2019 live-action television series adaptation of the manga. The film was selected for the Cannes Film Festival in 2020, but that festival was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. The film opened in Japan in October 2020. The Hawai'i International Film Festival streamed the original live-action series in November last year, and the San Diego Asian Film Festival Spring Showcase again streamed the series form April 23 to May 2.

Kōji Fukada directed the series and film, and co-wrote the script with Shintarō Mitani.

Source: Film Movement