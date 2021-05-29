Cells at Work! Code Black's Shigemitsu Harada, Taboo Tatoo's Shinjirō Launch New Manga

Shinyaku Kani Kōsen manga remakes Takiji Kobayashi's Kani Kōsen proletarian novel

This year's 11th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Shigemitsu Harada and Shinjirō will launch a new manga titled Shinyaku Kani Kōsen (The Crab Cannery Ship: New Testament) in the magazine. The manga will launch in the magazine's 12th issue on June 11.

Shinjirō posted an image from the manga on Twitter on Friday.

The magazine teases the manga as a "modern remake" of communist Takiji Kobayashi's proletarian novel Kani Kōsen (The Crab Cannery Ship), which debuted in 1929 and was banned by the Imperial Japanese government. The book tells the story of the struggle of crab boat workers whose labor is exploited.

Harada writes two different manga spinoffs for Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga. The first, Cells at Work! Code Black , launched in Kodansha 's Morning magazine and the Weekly D Morning digital manga magazine in June 2018, and ended on January 21. Issei Hatsuyoshi draws the manga. The second, Hataraku Saibō Lady (Cells at Work! Lady), launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in January 2020, and ended its first season in April 22. Akari Otokawa draws the manga. Kodansha Comics is releasing Cells at Work! Code Black in English.

Shinjirō ended his 13-volume Taboo Tattoo manga in June 2017. Yen Press is publishing the manga in North America. The manga inspired a 12-episode anime adaptation that premiered in 2016, and Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Shinjirō ended his 14-volume manga adaptation of Gen Urobuchi and Type-Moon 's Fate/Zero light novel series in May 2017. The series received an extra chapter in June 2017. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga in North America.