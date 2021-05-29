Re:Zero Spinoff Manga About Wilhelm Ends

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine published the final chapter of Tsubata Nozaki 's Kenki Koiuta ~ Re:Zero kara Hajimaru Isekai Seikatsu † Shimeitan~ manga on Thursday.

The manga is a spinoff of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series, and focuses on the past of the character Wilhelm van Astrea and how he came to be called the Sword Demon.

Nozaki launched the manga in Comic Alive in November 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in September 2020.

Seven Seas Entertainment published all three volumes of Nozaki's Hatsune Miku: Bad∞End∞Night ( Bad End Night: Insane Party ) manga in 2017. The manga is based on the Hatsune Miku song and video "Bad ∞ End ∞ Night," composed by Hitoshizuku-P x Yama△ and illustrated by Suzunosuke . Ichijinsha 's Zero-Sum Online web magazine launched the series in December 2014. The manga ended in June 2016.