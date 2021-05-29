Tatsuhiko Hikagi Ends Watashi no Kizu wa Shindemo Kesanai Manga

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine published the final chapter of Tatsuhiko Hikagi 's Watashi no Kizu wa Shindemo Kesanai (My Wounds Don't Close Even When I Die) manga on Thursday. The manga's third and final volume will ship on June 23.

The manga centers on Yamaneko Nokishita, a boy with two childhood friends. The first is an older college girl who has a scar on her forehead that Yamaneko is connected to, and swore that he would "take responsibility forever." The second is a classmate, the diminuitive Mameshiba. The three sometimes hung out together, but when Yamaneko entered his third year of high school, an incident happens when he visits Mameshiba at home.

Hikagi launched the manga in Comic Alive in August 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume in October 2020.

Hikagi ended his The Severing Crime Edge manga in 2015. Kadokawa 's BookWalker service has published all 11 volumes of the manga in English digitally. The series inspired a television anime series in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released it on home video.

Hikagi launched his Dread-noT manga in June 2017 and ended it in March 2018.