futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 4 Tokyomangasha Titles

Company licenses Kazuki Natsume's Mods, Nights Before Night, I Hate, By My Side

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Sunday during the Anime North: Stay at Home Edition virtual event that it will add four new titles from Tokyomangasha:

Title: Mods

Creators: Kazuki Natsume

Summary: When his sister gets scammed, Tora takes it upon himself to save up enough to make the money she'd lost back. Responding to an ad looking for a "hotel pick-up driver" leads him into gay escort service "Rain," where he gets assigned to Shiro, their biggest moneymaker. Tora says he isn't gay and definitely isn't interested in Shiro's services, but can he really knock it when he hasn't even tried it?



Title: Nights Before Night

Creators: Kazuki Natsume

Summary: It's been a long time since Haru, owner of the gay escort service "Rain," left his yakuza days behind. But when the Ichijo clan, the group he had once belonged to, says he's the only civilian they can trust to hide the clan head's troublemaking son Yukitaka in line, there seems to be no choice for him but to follow suit. There's just one problem, though - Yukitaka looks just like his half-brother Shigure, Haru's lost love… A must-read for MODS fans!



Title: I Hate

Creators: Kazuki Natsume

Summary: 27-year-old Nozomi Hirose has dated girls before, but he's never even been able to kiss any of them. He puts all the blame for his little problem on his old high school classmate Kiriya, who randomly asked if they can be kissing buddies - friends who kiss sometimes. What happens when they meet again as adults, ten years after Hirose ran out on a kiss that went on for way too long?



Title: By My Side

Creators: Kazuki Natsume

Summary: Kei and Chiyo have been each other's best bros for the past ten years, and now they're living in neighboring apartments as adults. Chiyo thinks that after spending most of their lives together, he knows everything there is to his friend...until he walks in on Kei, moaning his name in the dark.



The company will announce release dates for the volumes at a later time.

Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles .

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

Source: Press release