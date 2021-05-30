Hawaii's KIKU TV to Stop Airing Japanese Content in June

Channel to air ShopHQ programming 24/7 starting on June 28

Hawaii's KIKU Television channel revealed on Thursday that KIKU will stop airing Japanese and Filipino programming on June 28. KIKU and other stations owned by RNN National LLC will start airing ShopHQ at all times on the same day. KIKU stated it will try to complete final episodes of programs it is currently airing before June 28.

KIKU stated this change from RNN National LLC also "includes stations in major markets such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington DC, Houston, and Boston." RNN National LLC took over ownership of KIKU in February 2020.

KIKU launched in the 1960s, and the channel airs tokusatsu shows, live-action dramas, travel shows, and news programming from Asia and America. The channel is available on Oceanic Channel 09 (Ch 10 on Maui), Digital Cable 89, Hawaiian Telcom (Ch 1020 in HD), and Dish and DirecTV (Channel 20).

The channel has in the past aired anime such as Baki the Grappler , Kiddy Grade , Shin-chan , Tenchi Muyo GXP , Blue Gender , and more through a partnership with FUNimation Channel , as well as other anime.