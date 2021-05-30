The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki Game Debuts on September 30 for PS4

Latest game in The Legend of Heroes franchise starts 2nd half of "Trails" series

Nihon Falcom announced on Twitter on Thursday that its The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (Trails of Black) game will debut for the PlayStation 4 on September 30.

The game's website also revealed two new main characters: Judith Ranster and Bergard Zeman (pictured far right in image below) as well as each main character's Craft (signature technique).

The game celebrates Nihon Falcom's 40th anniversary and starts the "second half" of the "Kiseki" (Trails) series for the franchise . The game will take place in the Republic of Calvard.

NIS America released The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV , the fourth installment in Nihon Falcom's Trails of Cold Steel role-playing game series, for the PS4 in North America and Europe on October 27 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. The game launched for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on April 9. The game shipped for the PS4 in Japan in September 2018.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki ) game series is inspiring a television anime adaptation in 2022.

Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Trails of the Beginning) game will release on Switch and Steam on August 26. The game launched for PS4 in Japan in August 2020.

Source: Nihon Falcom's Twitter account via Hachima Kiko