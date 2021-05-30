Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Series: 2021 (First Half)

Kimetsu no Yaiba Gotouge Koyoharu Gashū -Ikuseisо̄-, the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba art book (pictured right), ranked #1 on the general book ranking chart with 470,183 copies sold. Kimetsu no Yaiba Nuriehon -Ao- ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Coloring Book: Blue) was #5 with 356,302 copies sold, and Kimetsu no Yaiba Nuriehon -Aka- ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Coloring Book: Red) was #7 with 319,557 copies sold. The television anime's third official characters book ranked #11 with 260,596 copies. Thanks to these and other books, Gotouge was the top author on the general book ranking chart with 1,146,042 copies.





This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 23, 2020 to May 23, 2021.

Source: Oricon