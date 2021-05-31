Demon Slayer's 2nd Stage Play Unveils Cast in Costume

Play runs in Tokyo, Osaka in August

The official website for Kimetsu no Yaiba Sono Ni: Kizuna (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the 2nd: Bonds), the second stage play based on Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, revealed photos of the cast in costume on Monday.

Ryōta Kobayashi as Tanjiro Kamadō



Akari Takaishi as Nezuko Kamadō



Keisuke Ueda as Zenitsu Agatsuma



Yūgo Satō as Inosuke Hashibira



Reo Honda as Giyū Tomioka



Hiroshi Yasaki as Kyōjurō Rengoku



Ryōshirō Tsuji as Tengen Usui



Yumeta Okuda as Muichirō Tokitō



Yōko Kadoyama as Shinobu Kochō



Akari Kawasaki as Mitsuri Kanroji



Kōsuke Miyamoto as Obanai Iguro



Ryūtarō Maeda as Sanemi Shinazugawa



Changhae as Gyōmei Himejima



Mirai Uchida as Kanao Tsuyuri



Nichika Akutsu as Rui



Tomoki Hirose as Kagaya Ubuyashiki



Yoshihide Sasaki as Muzan Kibutsuji





The play will run in Tokyo from August 7-15, in Osaka from August 20-22, and then again in Tokyo from August 27-31.

Kenichi Suemitsu is returning to write and direct the play, and Shunsuke Wada is returning to compose the music.

The first stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo in January 2020, and in Kobe in January and February 2020.

The first television anime series based on the manga premiered in April 2019 and aired for 26 episodes. The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train sequel film began screening in Japan on October 16. The show's second season, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen , will premiere this year.

Update: Corrected wrong text on field for Shinobu's actress.