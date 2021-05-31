News
Demon Slayer's 2nd Stage Play Unveils Cast in Costume
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Kimetsu no Yaiba Sono Ni: Kizuna (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the 2nd: Bonds), the second stage play based on Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, revealed photos of the cast in costume on Monday.
Akari Takaishi as Nezuko Kamadō
Keisuke Ueda as Zenitsu Agatsuma
Yūgo Satō as Inosuke Hashibira
Reo Honda as Giyū Tomioka
Hiroshi Yasaki as Kyōjurō Rengoku
Ryōshirō Tsuji as Tengen Usui
Yumeta Okuda as Muichirō Tokitō
Yōko Kadoyama as Shinobu Kochō
Akari Kawasaki as Mitsuri Kanroji
Kōsuke Miyamoto as Obanai Iguro
Ryūtarō Maeda as Sanemi Shinazugawa
Changhae as Gyōmei Himejima
Mirai Uchida as Kanao Tsuyuri
Nichika Akutsu as Rui
Tomoki Hirose as Kagaya Ubuyashiki
Yoshihide Sasaki as Muzan Kibutsuji
The play will run in Tokyo from August 7-15, in Osaka from August 20-22, and then again in Tokyo from August 27-31.
Kenichi Suemitsu is returning to write and direct the play, and Shunsuke Wada is returning to compose the music.
The first stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo in January 2020, and in Kobe in January and February 2020.
The first television anime series based on the manga premiered in April 2019 and aired for 26 episodes. The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train sequel film began screening in Japan on October 16. The show's second season, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen, will premiere this year.
Update: Corrected wrong text on field for Shinobu's actress.
Sources: Kimetsu no Yaiba Sono Ni: Kizuna stage play's website, Comic Natalie
