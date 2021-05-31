Glacier Bay Books Licenses Sayaka Mogi's Final Testament to the Moon, 4 More Manga

Company will also publish Reincarnation, Mermaid Town, The Karman Line

The America-based online bookstore Glacier Bay Books announced five new titles in a newsletter on Friday. The company will publish the first four titles below this year, but the final title does not yet have a publication window.

Title: Final Testament to the Moon

Creator: Sayaka Mogi ( Pupa )

Summary: A compelling new fantasy series that exists in the world of Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice . Humans. Beastkins. Hunters. There are three kinds of “people” in this world. There used to be many werewolves, but now only few remain.. here is detailed the tragic fate of werewolf twins Skoll and Hati in this, the final testament to the moon.

Glacier Bay Books had announced earlier in May that it had licensed Mogi's False Stars manga. The manga is the ending to her Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice ( Akazukin no Ōkami Deshi ) manga, which she self-published. Mogi ended the first part of the manga 2018. Kodansha Comics published the manga in English digitally.



Title: Reincarnation

Creator: Yuri Eury

Summary: The author's atmospheric 4 volume debut work, the cycle of life and death, of rebirth. Awash in a lush, calligraphic style... We will release this work in an original 2 volume compilation format.



Title: Mermaid Town

Creator: Tomohiro Tsugawa

Summary: An 80 pg doujinshi collection of short story dream manga, the author's English debut and a rerelease of stories from 10 years ago!



Title: The Karman Line

Creator: Mitsuhashi Kotaro

Summary: Collecting the authors' various short stories from new indie manga anthology Suika Toko no Tane, this 140 pg short story collection introduces seven works with a unique, dreamy style.



Title: Favorable Wind on Full Sails (working title, original Japanese title is Junpū Manpan )

Creator: Arantoochika

Summary: A young artist informed by the Gekiga masters, this is a book for the lovers of Seiichi Hayashi , Shin'ichi Abe , Yoshiharu Tsuge , and artists mining this personal, expressive vein. 160 pages of beautiful and tremulous youth comics.



Glacier Bay Books also announced that it has released a new collected digital version of Ayumu Arisaka's En chan manga, which features new cover art, design, and introduction. The manga appeared on Solrad's Best* Comics of 2020 list and also achieved a nomination for the 2021 Cartoonist Studio Prize in December.

The company recently released ohuton's picture-book style piece of work titled Dear Sara, 1997, Summer . Glacier Bay Books previously released the first volume of its indie manga anthology series Glaeolia in May 2020 and Glaeolia 2 on November 30. The company is working on a third volume for the series. The company has also licensed other indie manga such as Shinnosuke Saika's Sleepy Child series, MISSISSIPPI's Tsukiko and the Satellite and other stories , Rei Hagiwara 's Ripples , Jūshichi Masumura's Children of Mu-Town , and Arata Imai's F .

Source: Email correspondence