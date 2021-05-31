Gundam Seed Director Mitsuo Fukuda Confirms Film Is Sequel to Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda confirmed on Monday that the upcoming Gundam Seed film project is a sequel to the second Gundam Seed television anime, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny (pictured right). He added that his late wife, Gundam Seed head scriptwriter Chiaki Morosawa , conceived the story. He noted that she was not satisfied with the story initially and so she revised it countless times, even after she became sick. Eventually, she had over 100 drafts, but Fukuda confirmed the script is complete with the help of new contributors, including himself.

The first Mobile Suit Gundam Seed television anime aired from 2002 to 2003, followed by Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny from 2004 to 2005. The three-part Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime project followed in 2006. Sony Music Anime Festival '06 announced the planned film project in May 2006.

Morosawa, the head scriptwriter for the two Gundam Seed series, passed away at the age of 56 in 2016. She had been collaborating with her husband , who directed both Gundam Seed television series, on the planned Gundam Seed film project. Morosawa had explained in 2008 that the plot for the project was completed, but that she had been ill since the end of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny sequel in 2005.

The Bandai Namco Group announced the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative during the opening ceremony for the life-size Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai on Friday . (The statue features a new special anime video made by Fukuda.) The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime next year, and it will have several parts. The initiative also includes a new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed game and the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga.