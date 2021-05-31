Kyoto Animation Fan Appreciation Event Returns After 4 Years as Music Festival

Studio's 1st music festival runs at Kyoto's Rohm Theater on November 20-21

Kyoto Animation announced on Monday that its fan appreciation event will return after four years as "The 5th Kyoto Animation Thanks Event: KyoAni Music Festival -Inspiration for the future-." This is the first musical festival that the anime studio is directly presenting. The event will take place at the Rohm Theater in Kyoto on November 20 and 21.

Kyoto Animation last held a fan appreciation event in 2017. The company had planned a similar event in 2019, but canceled the event after the deadly fire at Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building on July 18, 2019. The studio eventually changed the event into a free public memorial for the victims of the fire.

Sources: Kyoto Animation, KyoAni Music Festival's website, Comic Natalie