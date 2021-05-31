News
Musician HYDE Reveals Smartphone Game Celebrating 20-Year Solo Career
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
HYDE Run game debuts mid-late July
Game publisher Phoenixx Inc. revealed on Saturday that it is publishing a new smartphone game titled HYDE Run that celebrates musician and singer HYDE's 20-year solo career. The game will debut in mid-late July.
HYDE contributed to the soundtracks of DNA², Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, Fullmetal Alchemist, Great Teacher Onizuka, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit, and Rurouni Kenshin as part of the rock band L'Arc-en-Ciel. Most recently, HYDE performed the ending theme song "On My Own" for the currently-airing anime MARS RED. HYDE began his solo career in 2001 with the release of his first solo single "evergreen."
Source: PR Times via Hachima Kikō