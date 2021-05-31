Re:ZERO - The Frozen Bond Manga Ends on June 6

The second part of the 14th chapter for Minori Tsukahara's manga adaptation of the Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond anime revealed on May 23 that the manga will end with the third part of the 14th chapter, which will be available for users of the Manga Up! app on June 6.

The OVA adapts the meeting between Emilia and Puck from the Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Zenjitsu-tan: Hyōketsu no Kizuna prequel novel included with the television anime's first Blu-ray Disc volume in Japan.

Tsukahara launched the manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Manga Up! website and app in spring 2020. Sqaure Enix published the manga's second volume on February 5.

The OVA screened in theaters in Japan starting in November 2019. The OVA then shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in April 2020. Crunchyroll also streamed the OVA in April 2020.