Yakuza 0 Launches on Amazon's Luna Cloud Gaming Service in June

Game originally launched in Japan for PS3, PS4 in 2015

Amazon's new cloud-based gaming service Luna announced on its blog on Friday that it will launch Sega 's Yakuza 0 game on the service on June 24. The company also announced that it will add the Killer Queen Black , and the The Falconeer games to the service in June.

Other Sega games available on the service include Sonic Mania Plus, Team Sonic Racing, Two Point Hospital, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom , and Panzer Dragoon Remake .

Yakuza 0 ( Ryū ga Gotoku 0: Chikai no Basho ) shipped in Japan for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in 2015. Sega also released a free-to-play PlayStation Vita app in the same year. The game shipped in North America and Europe in January 2017, then launched for PC via Steam in August 2018. The game launched on Xbox One in February 2020.

Amazon launched its Luna gaming service on September 24. The service launched early access by invitation in the mainland United States for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.

A Luna+ subscription costs US$5.99 per month during its current early access phase. The service grants access to games for streaming on two devices simultaneously in 1080p and 60fps (frames per second).

Source: Amazon Luna's blog via Siliconera