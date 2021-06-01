Death Note Stars Reunite for Live-Action Film of Tetsuya Tsutsui's noise Manga

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Wednesday that it is producing a live-action film adaptation of Tetsuya Tsutsui 's noise manga that will open in 2022. The film will star Keita Fujiwara (left in image below) as Keita Izumi and Ken'ichi Matsuyama (right) as Jun Tanabe. The two actors previous co-starred in the live-action Death Note films.

Ryūichi Hiroki is directing the film, and Shō Kataoka is penning the script. Yoshihide Ōtomo is composing the music. Filming took place from October to November last year.

The suspense manga is set in a rural hunting town that has been suffering from a steadily shrinking population due to aging and migration over the course of many years. But when the town begins producing a product known as the "black fig," it begins bringing money and opportunity back to the town. The story begins when Keita Izumi, a caretaker of a black fig plantation, meets a man with an air that is ill-fitting for the town.

Tsutsui launched the noise manga in Grand Jump in December 2017, and ended in January 2020. Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in March 2020.

Tsutsui launched the Prophecy ( Yokokuhan ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine in 2011, and ended it in August 2013. Shueisha published three compiled book volumes for the manga. Vertical published all three volumes. Fumio Obata launched a spinoff manga titled Yokokuhan: The Copycat in Jump X in April 2014, and ended it in 2015. The manga also received three volumes. Prophecy inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in June 2015.

Source: Comic Natalie