Demon Slayer Console Game Streams English-Subtitled Character Trailers

Sega Asia began streaming English-subtitled character trailers for its Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) video game on Monday.

The company describes the game:

Become the Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, to fight off the demons threatening humanity in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them.

The game will release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam this year. Sega will release the game in English in Asia this year for the same devices.

The game will feature a story mode that will allow fans to relive the story of the first television anime. A battle mode will let players play as different characters. Confirmed playable characters include: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka, Sakonji Urokodaki, Sabito, Makomo, Shinobu Kochō, Kyōjurō Rengoku, Tanjiro Kamado (using Hinokami Kagura), and Murata.

Aniplex is delaying the release of the separate Kimetsu no Yaiba : Keppū Kengeki Royale (Demon Slayer: Blood-Stench Blade Royale) smartphone game indefinitely in order to improve the quality of the game. The game was previously slated to debut in 2020. The free-to-play smartphone "asymmetrical survival action game" will pit teams of demon slayers and demons against each other, with players doing battle in settings from the story using various skills and characters.