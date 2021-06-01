Gundam: Hathaway Anime Film Rescheduled for June 11

Staff have delayed film 3 times due to COVID-19, state of emergency in Japan

The Gundam.info portal site revealed on Tuesday that the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film will now open on June 11.

The film was previously delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan on July 23, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again last month due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan. The current state of emergency is scheduled to last until June 20.

The film was originally planned to play in 214 theaters, a franchise -record high. Some theaters will screen the film in 4D and Dolby Cinema starting on opening day. Dolby Cinemas will also screen the first 15 minutes and 53 seconds of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack before the film. The film's limited edition Blu-ray Disc will go on sale on June 11.

Shukou Murase ( Ergo Proxy , Gangsta. , Witch Hunter Robin , Genocidal Organ ) is directing the project, and Yasuyuki Mutou ( Basilisk , Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 , Deadman Wonderland ) is writing the script. Pablo Uchida , Naoyuki Onda , and Shigeki Kuhara are adapting Haruhiko Mikimoto 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Katoki , Kimitoshi Yamane , Seiichi Nakatani , and Nobuhiko Genba are adapting Yasuhiro Moriki 's mechanical designs for animation. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.



Sources: Gundam.info, Comic Natalie