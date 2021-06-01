Kei Sanbe's Mizutamari ni Ukabu Shima Manga Heads Toward Climax

The Mangaoh retailer site is listing that the story of Kei Sanbe 's Mizutamari ni Ukabu Shima (The Island Where Puddles Float) manga is heading toward its climax in the manga's fourth volume. The volume will ship in Japan on July 21.

Sanbe launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in November 2019. Kodansha shipped the manga's third volume in Japan on March 23.

Kodansha describes the manga:

We struggle to live because we have hope.

We try our best to be happy because there is someone whom we should protect.

We believe in tomorrow and walk forward because there is a person in the far off distance.

An older brother and younger sister who spend their days waiting for their beloved mother.

A checkered fate suddenly visits the older brother, who is thinking of his sister.

In the middle of a downpour of rain, the "story" begins.

Sanbe serialized ERASED ( Boku dake ga Inai Machi ) from 2012 to March 2016, and a spinoff manga from June to November 2016. The manga was nominated for the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize 'Reader Award' in 2014, the Manga Taisho Awards in 2015, and 2017's Seiun comic award. Yen Press has released the manga in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2016. Aniplex of America licensed the series, and Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2016. Netflix also produced a Japanese live-action series adaptation that premiered in December 2017.

Sanbe launched the ongoing For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams ( Yume de Mita: Anoko no Tame ni ) manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2017. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Mangaoh