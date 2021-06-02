ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos VR Game Releases Episode Yamato DLC on June 10

Game developer MyDearest announced on Tuesday that it will release a DLC for Altdeus: Beyond Chronos , the sequel to its Tokyo Chronos VR game, titled Episode Yamato for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 on June 10. Nobuhiko Okamoto will join the game's cast in the DLC as Ares AARC, an Artificial Augmented Reality Crystal loaded on Ares Makhia.

The DLC will feature English and Japanese voice acting as well as Chinese (Simplified), and French subtitles. The company will release the DLC for other platforms at a later date.

The game launched for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift on December 3, then launched on SteamVR on February 19 and PlayStation VR on April 15.

The single-player VR adventure game features English and Japanese audio tracks and subtitles in English, Japanese, Chinese, French, and German.

MyDearest describes the game:

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos picks up 300 years after the events of TOKYO CHRONOS, the award-winning VR adventure game. Devastated by deadly creatures known as Meteora, humanity seeks refuge in the underground bunkers of a post-apocalyptic Shibuya, Japan. Earth's last hope lies within Chloe, a genetically enhanced soldier who seeks to deliver humanity from their end, while out for vengeance against the monstrosities that took her only friend. Discover the secrets behind what caused this reign of terror and fight for Chloe's fallen friend from the cockpit of giant mechs. Dive into a world where Chloe goes head-to-head with hellish behemoths for intense mecha battles in a showdown among giants. As combat rages, ATLDEUS' brilliant cyber diva, Noa, aids Chloe on the battlefield through song and instruction. As a symbol of hope for the new world, Noa charms and performs for fans in vibrant live concert sequences. Shrouded in mystery, the beloved diva looks painfully familiar to Chloe's lost friend, a fact the genetically enhanced soldier cannot shake. Untangle this web of winding secrets through adventure segments, where Chloe can choose multiple paths to reach surprise endings.

Haruki Kashiwakura returned to direct the game, and LAM returned as the character designer. Scenario writers include: Kyōhei Ōyama , Kamitsuki Rainy, Yūya Takashima , and Seiji Kagami. I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero ) was the mechanical designer. Yosuke Kori and Kuniyuki Takahashi both composed the sound and music. kz ( Livetune ) and R!N / Gemie performed insert songs .

Source: Press release