Mangamo Manga Subscription App Adds 800 More Volumes of Kodansha USA Manga

Mangamo revealed on Tuesday that it will add more than 800 more volumes of manga licensed by Kodansha USA Publishing , bringing the total number of Kodansha manga volumes available on the service to more than 1,200.

Mangamo had previously added Kodansha titles such as Attack on Titan and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , but will now add series or more volumes for series such as Fire Force , Fairy Tail , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Attack on Titan: Before the Fall , Ajin - Demi-Human , Edens Zero , Gleipnir , The Quintessential Quintuplets , A Silent Voice , Chihayafuru , and Tokyo Revengers .

Mangamo is a mobile manga subscription service that gives readers ad-free unlimited access to legally licensed and professionally localized titles. The app launched in the U.S. and Canada in April 2020 for iOS devices. The company launched its Android version worldwide on November 23.

The service offers manga that have not received previous releases in English. The app also includes Attack on Titan , Somali and the Forest Spirit , Fire Force , Arte , Dropkick on My Devil! , Akatsuki Babies, Reset Game, and Daily Meteor Strike .

The app uploads chapters daily. Users can read manga on the app from left to right or by scrolling vertically, and the app features a customized reader.

Mangamo currently partners with 19 publishers including Kodansha , Comicsmart, TOPPAN , and North Star Pictures . The company entered into a licensing deal with Dark Horse Comics to offer the Lone Wolf and Cub and Appleseed manga, alongside American comics such as Hellboy and Usagi Yojimbo , in December.

Source: Press release