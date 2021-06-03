How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, July 3 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Dojyomaru 's How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom ( Genjitsushugi Yūsha no Ōkoku Saikenki ) light novel series began streaming a full promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals new cast members, the anime's July 3 premiere date, and also previews the anime's opening theme song "Hello Horizon" by Inori Minase .

The new cast members include:

Mugihito as Albert Elfrieden, Liscia's father and the former king of the Elfrieden Kingdom



Kikuko Inoue as Elisha Elfrieden, Liscia's mother and the former queen of the Elfrieden Kingdom



Tetsu Inada as Gaius Amidonia, the crown prince of the neighboring realm of Amidonia



Kenji Nojima as Julius Amidonia, the son of Gaius





The anime will premiere on July 3 at 25:30 (effectively, July 4 at 1:30 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, and it will also run elsewhere. It will start streaming exclusively in Japan on the FOD service at the same time. Five cast members will appear in a live-streamed special on July 1.

The previously revealed cast includes:

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Kazuya Souma (right) and Inori Minase as the heroine Liscia Elfrieden (left)



Reina Ueda as Juna Doma, a songstress from the Kingdom of Elfrieden who supports Kazuya



Ikumi Hasegawa as Aisha Udgard, a dark elf who provides support for Kazuya with her martial arts prowess



Kazuyuki Okitsu as Hakuya Kwonmin, a sharp-minded staff officer who supports Souya



Aimi as Carla Vargas, the daughter of General Castor Vargas and a close friend of Liscia



Moeka Kishimoto as Tomoe Inui (pictured below left), a girl from the Wolf Tribe, and Masaaki Mizunaka as Poncho Panacotta (pictured below right), who has a talent for eating

Funimation will stream the anime.

Takashi Watanabe ( The Slayers , Ikki Tousen , Freezing ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Go Zappa ( Koihime Musō , Moriarty the Patriot ) and Hiroshi Ohnogi ( Aquarion , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) are penning the scripts. Mai Otsuka ( Shakugan no Shana , Urara Meirochō , The Demon Girl Next Door ) is designing the characters. Akiyuki Tateyama ( Laid-Back Camp , ISLAND , Senryū Girl ) is composing the music, and Jin Aketagawa is the audio director. WOWMAX is credited as producer.

Aimi sings the ending theme song "Kazania," which will ship on CD on July 28. Lead voice actress Inori Minase sings the opening theme song "Hello Horizon," which will ship as her 10th single on July 21.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novels digitally, while Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the novels in print. J-Novel Club describes the story:

"O, Hero!" With that cliched line, Kazuya Souma found himself summoned to another world and his adventure--did not begin. After he presents his plan to strengthen the country economically and militarily, the king cedes the throne to him and Souma finds himself saddled with ruling the nation! What's more, he's betrothed to the king's daughter now...?! In order to get the country back on its feet, Souma calls the wise, the talented, and the gifted to his side. Five people gather before the newly crowned Souma. Just what are the many talents and abilities they possess...?! What path will his outlook as a realist take Souma and the people of his country down? A revolutionary transferred-to-another-world administrative fantasy series starts here!

Overlap published the first volume with illustrations by Fuyuyuki in Japan in May 2016. Satoshi Ueda also launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Overlap's Comic Gardo website in July 2017, and J-Novel Club is also publishing the manga digitally.