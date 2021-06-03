Magic International Manga Contest Reveals 2021 Winners

Seldon & Toan Tran's Imago , Yu Rie's Watch out! Magicaa win awards

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website and Monaco-based company Shibuya Productions announced the winners of its 2021 Magic International Manga Contest on Thursday. Seldon and Toan Tran's Imago won the grand prize, and Yu Rie's Watch out! Magicaa placed as the runner-up. The former is already available on Shonen Jump+ in Japanese, while the latter will be available on Friday.

The Magic International Manga Contest is held every year at Monaco's MAGIC (Monaco Anime Game International Conferences) event, but the in-person MAGIC event this year was canceled due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Winners of the award have their manga published on Shonen Jump+ , as well as a trip to Japan where they are able to talk to manga creators, publishers, and the opportunity to negotiate an extension of their partnership with the publisher for another year.

