Ultraman, Tiger & Bunny Artists Design New Suits for Marvel's Avengers

Marvel announced last month that Linebarrels of Iron and Ultraman manga artist Eiichi Shimizu designed new powered suits for Iron Man and other superheroes for Marvel's upcoming Tech-On Avengers comic series. Shimizu is also drawing the cover art for the series with his Linebarrels of Iron and Ultraman partner Tomohiro Shimoguchi .

Jim Zub (Uncanny Avengers, Champions) is writing and Jeff “Chamba” Cruz (Venom: The End, Street Fighter) is drawing the six-issue series which will launch in the United States on August 11. Kenji Andou ( Tiger & Bunny , Gatchaman Crowds ) and Jun Goshima (Super Imaginative Chogokin) designed the villain characters, and Ryōji Sekinishi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Valvrave the Liberator , Gundam Build Diver Rize) drafted the story concept.

Bandai Spirits will release a S.H. Figuarts figure line as a tie-in with the comic, starting with the new Iron Man powered suit and its powered-up DH-10 mode this year. The Iron Man figure will feature engineering originally developed for Bandai Spirits ' higher-end Metal Build line. The company already teased a future Captain America figure and a silhouette with tri-clawed hands similar to Wolverine's.

The comic's story is set one year after the destruction of the Infinity Stones gathered by Thanos. According to Marvel, "when the Red Skull wields a strange new power that strips heroes of their powers and threatens the entire world, the Avengers turn to Tony Stark's experimental new technology to save us all. Here come the Iron Avengers — TECH ON AVENGERS! Sleek high-tech power suits bristling with energy and amped-up attack power face off against Super Villains enhanced to match. It's mechs and mayhem in the Marvel Mighty Manner!"

In addition to Iron Man, the comic will feature Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Red Skull, Loki, Venom, and other characters. During the "TAMASHII Features 2021 S.H.Figuarts ONLINE: Special Live Broadcast" on Wednesday, Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski teased that the story will feature technology from Black Panther's Wakanda and even Doctor Doom's Latveria alongside Iron Man's Stark Industries.