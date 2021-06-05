Godzilla vs. Kong Film Rescheduled for July 2 Debut in Japan

Film opened in U.S. on March 31, has earned US$97 million

The official Japanese website for Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film announced on Friday that the film will now open in Japan on July 2.

The film was slated to open on May 14 in Japan, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the state of emergency declared in Japan in late April.

The film opened internationally on March 26 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened in the United States on March 31. The film earned over US$400 million worldwide as of late April. The film earned US$48.5 million in its first five days in the U.S.

As of Sunday, the film has earned US$97,763,363 in the United States, and has so far earned more than US$436 million worldwide.

Actor Shun Oguri (live-action Gintama , Gokusen , Hana Yori Dango ) makes his Hollywood acting debut as an "important role" in the film. The confirmed cast also includes Julian Dennison ( Deapool 2 ), Millie Bobby Brown ( Stranger Things ), Brian Tyree Henry ( Atlanta ), Demian Bichir ( The Nun ), Eiza González ( Baby Driver ), Alexander Skarsgård ( Big Little Lies ), Rebecca Hall ( The Prestige , Iron Man 3 ), Jessica Henwick ( Iron Fist ), Kyle Chandler ( The Wolf of Wall Street , Manchester by the Sea ), and Lance Reddick ( Bosch , John Wick ). The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Van Marten ( Avengers: Infinity War ) and Ziyi Zhang ( Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ) are part of the cast.

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest, You're Next ) directed the film.

Source: Godzilla vs. Kong film's website via Hachima Kikō