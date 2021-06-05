Steins;Gate 0 Manga's Taka Himeno Launches New Manga in June

Manga adapts Sakaki Chizuki's Sōzō Renkinjutsushi wa Jiyū o Ōka Suru story

Kadokawa revealed on May 11 that manga creator Taka Himeno will launch a new manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website titled Sōzō Renkinjutsushi wa Jiyū o Ōka Suru . The July issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine additionally confirmed on Friday that the manga will launch on Young Ace Up in June.

The manga's full title is Sōzō Renkinjutsushi wa Jiyū o Ōka Suru: Furusato o Tsuihō Saretara, Maō no Hizamoto de Chōzetsu Kōka no Magic Item Tsukuri Hōdai ni Narimashita (The Creator Alchemist Extols the Virtues of Freedom: When They Were Chased Out of Their Hometown, They Swore Fealty to the Demon Lord and Created Powerful Magic Items Non-Stop). The series is an adaptation of Sakaki Chizuki's story of the same title. The story centers around a bureaucrat named Tohru, whose alchemy skills go unappreciated in his line of work. When he is expelled from the demon lord's domain, his life takes a huge turn. With his ability to create powerful magic items, he turns the kingdom around, alongside the company of a beautiful maid.

Chizuki began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in July 2020, where it is still ongoing. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story on May 8 with illustrations by Kabocha .

Himeno ( Grisaia no Kajitsu - L'oiseau bleu ) launched the Steins;Gate 0 manga in Young Ace in August 2017. The manga ended in February 2020. Kadokawa published the sixth and final volume in April 2020. Udon Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the manga with three "oversized" volumes, each collecting two of the original Japanese volumes. The company will release the first volume on September 7.